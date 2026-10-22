Video: Nighttime shelling caused a traffic gridlock in Kyiv

On the morning of October 22, Kyiv was gridlocked due to damage to the South Bridge and the metro infrastructure caused by a Russian attack. Traffic across the bridge was restricted, and long lines of passengers formed at public transportation stops.

Due to the damage to the bridge, getting around the capital became difficult in several directions at once. Significant traffic jams began to form early in the morning.

At the same time, large crowds of people have gathered at public transportation stops. The situation is further complicated by an air raid alert.

Transportation problems arose amid disruptions to the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line. Due to infrastructure damage on the South Bridge, trains on the green line are temporarily operating on a modified schedule.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-6488-360.mp4

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, service has been organized on two separate sections:

“Syrets” – “Vydubychi”;

“Osokorky” – “Chervonyi Khutir.”

The Kyiv City State Administration explained that they are using the available rolling stock that remained in the subway tunnels overnight to transport passengers.

As a result of the Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv, one person was killed and 22 others were injured, including four children.

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following the Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the Green Line of the Kyiv Metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Read us on