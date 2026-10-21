The KNUBA building in Kyiv was damaged in a nighttime attack by Russia

On the night of October 20–21, a shock wave from a Russian drone attack damaged the architecture building of the Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture (KNUCA).

According to preliminary reports, 65 windows were shattered in the building. No one was injured. National Police officers documented the damage, and university staff cleared away the broken glass.

Currently, the educational process at KNUBA is being conducted through an enhanced remote learning format. This format will remain in effect until October 30. Classes are being held according to schedule using the Office 365 and Moodle platforms.

The university emphasizes that both academic and administrative processes are organized in compliance with safety regulations and procedures for responding to air raid alerts.

Source: KNUBA Press Office

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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