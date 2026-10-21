No new glass bus stops are being installed in Kyiv during the war – Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that reports of new construction of glass public transportation shelters in the capital are not true. According to him, the glass bus shelter in Lukyanivka, photos of which are circulating online, is a structure that had previously been dismantled and has now been returned to its original location.

The mayor explained that the pavilion in question miraculously remained undamaged after one of the enemy shellings. As part of beautification efforts and cleanup following the shelling, the shelter was temporarily removed and then reinstalled. Klitschko emphasized that the city is not currently purchasing or installing any new structures of this type.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Ukrainian comedian and former “Kvartal 95” actress Anastasia Oruzhova recorded an ironic video about the glass public transit shelters in Kyiv. Against the backdrop of constant Russian shelling of the capital, the artist called one of these structures her “place of strength.”

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office filed a lawsuit demanding that the city authorities take immediate measures to install mobile shelters in public places. This includes, in particular, public transit stops, parks, and public squares.

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