With an average winter temperature of -10°C in Kyiv, power outages can last anywhere from 8 to 20 hours a day.

This was stated by Oleksandr Vizir, coordinator of the “Energy and Climate” sector, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the capital faces a number of challenges regarding its preparedness for prolonged power outages. In particular, the metro system, without an external power source, will be able to maintain only the minimum necessary level of operation, and the water utility does not have sufficient reserves to function fully without grid power.

The expert also warned that in some areas of Kyiv, the situation with prolonged lack of heating could recur this winter.

Vizir rated the capital’s overall level of preparedness for winter at 2 out of 5.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

On the evening of October 20, Russian drones struck two districts of Kyiv—Desnianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi. In one instance, a drone struck a warehouse; in the other, it struck the grounds of a garage cooperative. Emergency services were dispatched to the scenes.

In the Bucha district of the Kyiv region today, October 21, emergency power outages were reported due to an attack on energy facilities. Utility workers are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

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