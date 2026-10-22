Fog has blanketed Kyiv; meteorologists have issued a yellow alert

Fog is expected in Kyiv on the morning of October 22, which could significantly reduce visibility on the roads. Meteorologists have issued a yellow alert and urged road users to be cautious.

According to meteorologists, fog is forecast for the capital in the coming hour and is expected to persist throughout the morning of October 22. Visibility will be only 200–500 meters. Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, a Level I (yellow) hazard alert has been issued in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warned that the fog could disrupt traffic on the capital’s roads and streets.

Weather conditions may make it difficult to get around the city, particularly due to limited visibility. Drivers should take meteorologists’ warnings into account when planning their trips.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv has been restricted following Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv Metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Read us on