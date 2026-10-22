Traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv has been restricted following Russian shelling

Following the Russian attack in Kyiv, part of the metro infrastructure on the South Bridge was damaged. Due to the shelling, traffic across the bridge from the right bank to the left bank has also been restricted.

According to Klitschko, the shelling damaged part of the metro infrastructure located on the South Bridge. The mayor shared information about the damage on his Telegram channel.

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) announced restrictions on traffic across the South Bridge from the right bank to the left bank of the Dnipro River. Drivers are asked to take these changes into account when planning their trips around the capital.

At this time, the administration’s announcement does not specify how long the restrictions will last. Information on further traffic changes should be checked in official announcements from city authorities.

Sources: Vitali Klitschko and the Kyiv City Military Administration

Earlier, train service on the green metro line in Kyiv was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Russia attacked Uman, causing fires to break out in a hypermarket and a residential building.

Prior to that, Russia attacked the Cherkasy region with drones: a high-rise building was damaged in Uman.

One person was killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

Earlier, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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