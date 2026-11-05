Water service is being restored in Kyiv following yet another attack on the power grid

Utility and energy services are working around the clock to restore normal water pressure in Kyiv’s water supply network following yet another Russian attack on critical infrastructure, which caused power outages on November 5.

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the emergency situation and the drop in pressure were caused by damage to power equipment that supplies electricity to the capital, among other areas. Specialists are currently carrying out the necessary technical work to restore the water supply system to normal operating parameters as quickly as possible.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram.

As a reminder, on the afternoon of November 5, Kyiv residents once again began complaining about a lack of water supply. Water began to run out in homes after 12:15 p.m.

In Kyiv, water supply disruptions occurred today, November 5, as a result of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. In five districts of the capital, water is temporarily unavailable or water pressure in the distribution network is reduced.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 5, emergency power outages were implemented in three districts of Kyiv.

On November 4, water service was fully restored in Kyiv. Water pressure in the water supply networks has already stabilized, and all of the city’s pumping stations have returned to normal operation.

The government will provide Kyiv with 10 additional generators to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the water utility during power outages. Another 21 backup power sources will be provided to 12 local communities in other regions of Ukraine.

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