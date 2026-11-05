Kyiv Is Without Water Again

On the afternoon of November 5, Kyiv residents once again began complaining about the lack of water. The water supply to homes began to run out after 12:15 p.m.

The water supply began to disappear after an emergency power outage was implemented in Kyiv. Most of the capital is also without power.

As of the time of publication, there had been no official comment from the authorities.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 5, emergency power outages were implemented in three districts of Kyiv.

On November 4, the water supply in Kyiv was fully restored. Water pressure in the water supply networks has already stabilized, and all of the city’s pumping stations have returned to normal operation.

The government will provide Kyiv with 10 additional generators to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the water utility during power outages. Another 21 backup power sources will be provided to 12 local communities in other regions of Ukraine.

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