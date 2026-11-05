Work has begun in the capital to restore the Zelenskys’ historic estate on Konysky Street, which was completely demolished in 2024.

The public organization “Spadshchyna” announced the start of the work. Activists welcomed the decision and expressed hope that professional restorers would be involved in the reconstruction to preserve the building’s historic appearance and use authentic materials.

The estate was built in 1890 at the request of merchant Vasyl Malin. From 1911 to 1915, it was home to the wealthy Zelensky family. The building was wooden, clad in brick, and was considered one of the oldest on the street.

Previously, the Kyiv City State Administration had announced its intention to restore the structure and released images of the scientific and design documentation.

Source: “Spadshchyna” NGO.

Kyiv city authorities are demanding the restoration of Yevsenii Zelenskyi’s House at 22 Oleksandra Konyskyi Street, which was destroyed in July 2024. This building, constructed in the second half of the 19th century, is an important part of the city’s historical heritage, making its restoration a priority for the capital.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure on the co-owner of the destroyed Zelensky estate.

On Tuesday, July 23, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy recognized the destroyed Zelensky estate as an architectural monument.