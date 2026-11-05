Downtown Kyiv was left with almost no power in the evening

In the evening, downtown Kyiv was plunged into near-total darkness. Streetlights are out, and there are no lights even on buildings or in some retail establishments. Car headlights remain the most visible source of light for drivers and pedestrians.

Videos showing the capital’s dark streets are circulating on social media. The footage shows that in some parts of the city, outdoor lighting is almost entirely out. Not only are the roads and sidewalks dark, but so are residential buildings, building facades, and stores. Due to the lack of lighting, traffic on the roads is primarily guided by car headlights. The video also shows that even retail establishments and buildings, which are usually illuminated in the evening, are currently without light.

At the same time, the situation varies across different parts of Kyiv. According to reports from our correspondents, there are areas where there were no power outages and the lights continued to function as usual.

In other parts of the city, the situation is much more complicated. According to our correspondents, in some places, electricity was turned on for only two and a half hours during the day. Significant problems with the power supply are also being observed in the central part of the capital. Thus, the outages are affecting different parts of the city in different ways: while some homes have electricity, other residents are forced to spend most of the day without power.

On November 4, at the direction of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages were reinstated in the capital and the Kyiv region. The hourly outage schedules are currently not in effect.

On the evening of October 30, a Russian jet-powered drone struck an energy facility in Kyiv, after which many areas of the capital lost power and water.

Since the night of November 3, one of the largest Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been underway, further complicating the situation in the national power grid.

On the night of and morning of November 3, 2026, Russian forces carried out a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Facilities in 10 regions were targeted, and emergency power outages are being implemented in those areas due to the effects of the shelling. In some regions, the airstrikes are still ongoing.

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