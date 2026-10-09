Residents of Kyiv’s Pechersk District reported a suspect for the illegal sale of particularly dangerous psychotropic substances via a taxi service. The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property for the offense.

Operatives from the Pechersk Police Department documented how the suspect handed the taxi driver five packages containing prohibited substances and provided the delivery addresses. Police intercepted the “order,” and forensic analysis determined that the seized packages contained the psychotropic substances PVP and amphetamine.

Under the procedural supervision of the Pechersk District Prosecutor’s Office, investigators notified the Kyiv resident that she was suspected of violating Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspect is currently in custody.

Source: Kyiv Police.

Border guards from the Volyn Detachment thwarted two attempts to smuggle drugs across the Ukrainian-Polish border. In both cases, the prohibited substances were detected by service dogs trained to detect drugs.

Law enforcement officers exposed and detained nine members of an organized criminal group who were distributing narcotic and psychotropic substances on a large scale throughout Ukraine, including to military personnel. The special operation was carried out with the assistance of the Military Law Enforcement Service, National Police officers, and the “KORD” special forces unit.

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