Resilience centers are being set up in three districts of Kyiv

In Kyiv, in the three districts where the power supply situation is most critical, resilience centers are currently being set up, equipped with the necessary facilities for charging phones and power banks. The heads of the Obolon, Podil, and Svyatoshyn districts received a corresponding directive from the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

On the right bank of the capital, emergency power outages were implemented this morning, but after 11 a.m., power companies returned to their regular schedules.

You can check the outage schedule for your address via the chatbot, on the DTEK Kyiv Power Grids website, in the “Kyiv Digital” app, on the YASNO website, and in the YASNO Mobile app.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

As a reminder, Ukraine is entering the heating season better prepared than last year, the prime minister stated. At the same time, he emphasized that the winter will not be easy, despite additional generating capacity, backup power, and enhanced infrastructure protection.

The Association of Ukrainian Cities appealed to Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, calling on him to immediately unblock payments to local communities, which are necessary, in particular, for preparing for the heating season, ensuring the operation of medical, educational, and social institutions, and restoring damaged infrastructure.

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