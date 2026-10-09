Power outages of up to 18 hours are possible in Kyiv this winter

If Russia continues its massive attacks on the capital’s energy infrastructure, in the worst-case scenario, the capital could face scheduled power outages lasting up to 18 hours a day, as well as temporary water shortages and localized heating disruptions. This was reported by Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Center for Energy Research.

According to him, an optimistic and realistically moderate scenario envisages planned restrictions lasting 4–6 hours, with possible emergency outages approximately once every two to three weeks. At the same time, the expert noted that the enemy is physically incapable of carrying out large-scale strikes continuously, since the interval between them is at least two weeks, which allows energy workers to carry out the necessary restoration work.

Source: RBC-Ukraine.

In Kyiv, “resilience centers” equipped with the necessary facilities for charging phones and power banks are currently being set up in the three districts where the power supply situation is most critical. The heads of the Obolon, Podil, and Svyatoshyn districts received the relevant instructions from the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

As a reminder, Ukraine is entering the heating season better prepared than last year, the prime minister stated. At the same time, he emphasized that the winter will not be easy, despite additional generating capacity, backup power, and enhanced infrastructure protection.

The Association of Ukrainian Cities appealed to Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, calling on him to immediately unblock payments to local communities, which are necessary, in particular, for preparing for the heating season, ensuring the operation of medical, educational, and social institutions, and restoring damaged infrastructure.

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