Video: Metro service suspended in Kyiv due to electrical problems

On the afternoon of October 10, reports emerged that trains had stopped running in the capital’s metro system. Telegram channels reported that due to a power outage from external power supply centers, train service and escalator operation in the metro had been temporarily suspended.

“Due

to a power outage from external power supply centers, train service and escalator operation in the metro have been temporarily suspended. We will provide further updates on the resumption of service,” the Kyiv City State Administration’s official Telegram channel stated.

Earlier, it was reported that escalators were not operating at some Kyiv metro stations due to a power outage.

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There are also reports that all electric public transportation in Kyiv has come to a halt.

As a reminder, Kyiv has been under constant attack by Russian terrorists’ drones since the night of October 10. It has now been reported that debris from a downed drone fell onto a 25-story residential building.

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