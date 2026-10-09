Ukraine's main flag will be flown at half-mast temporarily in Kyiv due to strong winds

In Kyiv today, October 9, Ukraine’s main flag will be temporarily lowered due to forecasted strong gusts of wind. This measure is being taken to prevent damage to the flag and the flagpole structure.

Officials noted that once weather conditions improve and wind speeds return to normal, the flag will be raised to its full height again.

Ukraine’s main flag was installed in 2020 in Kyiv’s Pechersk district on the grounds of the “National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II” memorial complex. The complex is located at 27 Lavrska Street.

The flagpole is located on the Pechersk Hills. It stands nearly 90 meters tall and weighs 32 metric tons. The flag measures 16 by 24 meters.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration’s Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation.

As a reminder, on September 4, 1991, the blue-and-yellow flag was raised for the first time over the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This happened just ten days after Ukraine’s declaration of independence and following heated debates in parliament. Initially, the flag of the Ukrainian SSR remained alongside the blue-and-yellow flag, but it was later removed.

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