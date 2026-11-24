On the evening of November 24, a snowstorm hit Kyiv. The streets and sidewalks gradually became covered in white snow, and photos of the snow-covered capital began appearing online. At the same time, Kyiv residents should exercise caution on the roads and sidewalks—due to icy conditions, getting around the city can be dangerous.

The snow began falling in the capital in the evening. The video shows the snow covering city streets, sidewalks, and rooftops. After a stretch of autumn weather, Kyiv briefly changed its usual appearance and took on a wintry, snow-covered look.

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On Wednesday, November 25, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals and light snow in places is expected in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, winds will be from the northwest and west at 7–12 m/s, and black ice will form in some places on the region’s roads at night and in the morning.

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Throughout the week, from November 23 to 29, 2026, Ukraine will experience a noticeable shift toward winter-like weather. Unstable weather with wet snow, gusty winds, and icy conditions in the early part of the week will give way to dry and frosty conditions toward the weekend under the influence of a Scandinavian high-pressure system.

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In the highlands of the Carpathians, stormy weather has persisted for the fourth day in a row: heavy snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, temperatures dropped to 12 degrees below zero, and wind speeds at the summit reached 17 m/s.

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