Ukrainian rapper alyona alyona spoke candidly about what it’s like to weigh over 120 kg, her health issues, and her attitude toward her own body. According to the artist, she generally feels comfortable at her current weight, although she does face certain challenges.

She noted that it’s harder for her to find clothes that fit, navigate narrow hallways, and sit in certain places. When traveling abroad by bus, she buys two seats to have more space.

Among her health issues, alyona alyona cited pain related to the sciatic nerve, chronic sinusitis, spider veins on her legs, and Morton’s neuroma—a thickening of the tissue around a nerve in the foot that can cause pain.

The artist also spoke about darkening of certain areas of her skin and stretch marks that appeared when she was still a teenager. At the same time, she emphasized that, overall, she has no significant health issues and is able to lead an active lifestyle, including walking a lot.

The rapper admitted that she would like to change her body proportions and have a more defined waist. Ideally, she aims to weigh around 80 kg, but she emphasizes that she accepts herself and has a healthy attitude toward different body types.

According to alyona alyona, she previously weighed about 82 kg and recalls that period as a time of an active lifestyle. Now, however, she has weighed around 125 kg for many years.

As a reminder, Masha, the eldest daughter of Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, who has been living in the U.S. since 2025, moved into a new apartment with her husband, Eden Passarelli.

Another tragedy has struck the family of singer Olia Polyakova. Following a car accident in which her eldest daughter, Maria, was injured, and a Russian “suicide bomber” striking the train on which the artist was traveling with her younger daughter, Alisa, the family lost their beloved pet—a Spitz named Mimi.

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