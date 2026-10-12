Hollywood analysts predict that the satirical black comedy “Digger,” starring Tom Cruise, could incur about $245 million in losses due to weak box-office results. As BBC News reports, ticket sales for the film fell by about 60% in its second weekend of release.

Box office and forecast

“Digger” has currently grossed about $35 million worldwide. Cruise played oil magnate Digger Rockwell in the film. Production and marketing of the film cost Warner Bros. an estimated $280 million.

Variety forecasts that the film will gross about $50 million worldwide during its entire theatrical run. According to its data, the film would need to earn about $350 million to break even, considering production and marketing costs, cinemas’ share of ticket sales, and possible spending on an awards-season campaign. At the same time, a Warner Bros. representative told Variety that the break-even point is $300 million.

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Last week, Cruise said that while working on films, he does not assess them through the prism of their opening weekend. According to him, he focuses on making pictures that he hopes will have a long life and grow over time.

Other premieres

“Digger” was directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, known for “Birdman,” “Babel,” and “The Revenant.” The film’s result contrasts sharply with the success of franchises featuring Cruise, including new installments of “Top Gun” and “Mission: Impossible.” “Digger” also became Warner Bros.’ last standalone release before Paramount’s recent acquisition of the studio.

Meanwhile, “The Social Reckoning,” Aaron Sorkin’s sequel to the Oscar-winning film “The Social Network,” grossed $5.5 million in the United States during its debut weekend. This is significantly less than the $22 million that the first film earned in its opening weekend in 2010, without adjusting for inflation. The new film, starring Mikey Madison, Jeremy Strong, and Jeremy Allen White, grossed about $9 million worldwide.

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