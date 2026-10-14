The documentary film Spectacle: Michael Jackson at the Super Bowl, dedicated to singer Michael Jackson’s performance during the halftime show of Super Bowl XXVII in the United States, will be released on Hulu and ESPN in February 2027. This was reported by Rolling Stone. The exact premiere date has not yet been announced.

Archival footage of preparations

The film will tell the story of the creation and legacy of the 1993 performance at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California. It will include previously unreleased footage of Jackson and his team preparing for the show. The filmmakers will also examine how this performance set a new standard for large-scale pop shows during the Super Bowl halftime break.

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Performance program

The show began with a voice-over introduction by actor James Earl Jones, after which Jackson appeared on stage through a hatch. The singer stood silently before the audience for nearly two minutes as it greeted him with applause.

The program featured the songs Billie Jean, Black or White and We Are the World. During We Are the World and the final song, Heal the World, he was joined by a choir of 3,000 children from the Los Angeles region. The film was directed by Bao Nguyen, who also made the 2024 documentary The Greatest Night in Pop about the creation of We Are the World.

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