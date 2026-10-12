Kit Harington revealed why he immediately agreed to take the role in *Harry Potter*

British actor Kit Harington said he immediately agreed to star in the new HBO series “Harry Potter.” In the project, he will play the role of Gilderoy Lockhart. According to the actor, the books about the young wizard have long held a special place in his life, and he describes himself as “a bit of a fan” of this universe. The “Game of Thrones” star shared this on Josh Horowitz’s podcast, Happy Sad Confused.

Harington admitted that he regularly listens to the Harry Potter audiobooks narrated by Stephen Fry. He said they help him fall asleep.

“I listen to the audiobooks narrated by Stephen Fry. I do this because my brain is incredibly active, especially at night, and I’ve always had a really hard time falling asleep. My brain just doesn’t shut off,” the actor said.

According to Harington, after he gave up alcohol, his trouble falling asleep got worse.

“When I gave up alcohol, it became especially noticeable. That’s when I started listening to the Harry Potter audiobooks, and now I listen to them every night. So they hold a very special place in my heart,” he said.

Even before starring in the series, Harrington had joined the Audible adaptation of “Harry Potter.” There, he voiced Gilderoy Lockhart—a famous but self-absorbed wizard who becomes the Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher at Hogwarts.

When the actor learned that HBO was preparing a new adaptation of the books, he was enthusiastic about the idea of the series.

“When I found out they were creating this series, I thought, ‘That’s a great idea; they’ll really be able to explore the story more deeply than they did in the movies.’ I fully support this project,” Harington said.

So when he was offered the role of Lockhart in the TV series, he didn’t have to think twice.

“And then they called me and offered me the role. My answer was very simple: ‘Yes, please!’” the actor added.

Gilderoy Lockhart will first appear in the show’s second season. The role was originally intended for Nicholas Hoult, but he left the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Harington joked that it wouldn’t be too difficult for him to play a self-obsessed professor.

“He’s in love with himself. It’s literally just one small step to the side from me to him,” the actor said with a laugh.

Filming for the second season has already begun. During the interview, Harington was also asked if he discusses his character’s appearance with the team.

“Yes, but I won’t say much because everything is kept under wraps. But yes, we’re working on it right now,” he replied.

The actor also noted that his first day back on set will be special for him because of his long-standing love for the Harry Potter stories.

“I’m a bit of a fan of all this and I really love it,” said Harrington.

When asked by Josh Horowitz which Hogwarts house he identifies with, the actor replied, “I’m a Gryffindor, of course!”

Harington also mentioned that the location makes working on the series particularly convenient for him. The show is filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, not far from his home.

According to the actor, this allows him to balance work with spending time with his two young children.

Source: Variety.

HBO has released a new trailer for the Harry Potter series.

HBO has released a trailer for the “Harry Potter” series and announced the premiere date.

A Harry Potter flagship store will open in central London.

As a reminder, the start of filming for the “Harry Potter” series has been announced: the first photo has been released.

As a reminder, residents of Belarus will not receive the “Harry Potter” series in their native language.

Additionally, a rare first edition of British author J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter book, containing several unique errors, was sold at auction for over 45,201 pounds sterling.

Read us on