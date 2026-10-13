Photo: Actress Julianne Moore shared photos from her son's wedding

American actress Julianne Moore has become a mother-in-law. Her 28-year-old son, Caleb Freundlich, married his fiancée, Kibriya.

Julianne Moore, 65, is raising Caleb together with her husband, director Barton Freundlich.

The newlyweds themselves haven’t shared many details about the celebration yet, limiting themselves to social media stories.

The actress posted the first video from the wedding of Caleb and his bride, Kibria, and congratulated the newlyweds on their special day.

“It happened! We love, love, love you,” wrote Julianne Moore.

Details of the ceremony and celebration remain unknown for now. Caleb and Kibriya are sharing moments from the wedding primarily on Instagram Stories.

The star shared the first video from the wedding on Instagram.

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