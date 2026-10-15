52-year-old Hilary Swank announced her pregnancy in a unique way

American actress Hilary Swank, 52, has shared some happy news—she is pregnant for the third time. The star is expecting a child with her husband, businessman Philip Schneider. The couple already has three-year-old twins—a daughter named Aya and a son named Ohm.

In the video, Hilary Swank, Philip Schneider, and their children are dancing in the dark, dressed in costumes with glow sticks. At the end of the video, the actress turns toward the camera and shows off her baby bump, hinting at a new addition to the family.

The star accompanied the post with a playful caption in which she referred to her unborn child as her “new project.”

“Many people have asked what project I’ll be working on next. This one is coming out in December,” the actress wrote.

Earlier this year, the actress also reflected on her decision to become a mother later in life and explained how her attitude toward motherhood has changed over the years.

“I knew I’d want children someday, but I didn’t plan exactly how it would happen. I understand that everyone’s situation is very individual, but if I’d had a child in my 20s or 30s, I think I’d be a completely different mother than I am now.

Now I have much more opportunity to truly devote my attention to them—something I wouldn’t have been able to do back then, since my attention would have been torn between two spheres quite significantly. “Since my career is already fully established, I can step away from work and return to it as I please, and that’s simply a huge blessing,” Hillary Swank shared.

The actress emphasized that she now has more opportunities to devote time to her children, since she can independently determine the balance between family and her professional life.

Now, a new chapter awaits Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider’s family—the birth of their third child. The couple is already raising twins, Aya and Omo, who have turned three.

The actress announced her pregnancy with a funny video featuring her husband and children.

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