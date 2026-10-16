Video: The Rector of the Kyiv Conservatory Sang at a Concert by Iryna Bilyk

Maksym Tymoshenko, rector of the National Music Academy of Ukraine, shared a video from a concert by Iryna Bilyk, during which he sang alongside her.

Tymoshenko has long been a fan of the singer and regularly wishes her a happy birthday.

During the concert, he presented Bilyk with flowers and sang a few lines from her song “You Are Mine.”

Later, the singer introduced the rector to the audience and continued her performance, addressing him while singing the song. Tymoshenko posted a video of this moment on Instagram with the caption “Together Forever.”

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/680288a77a105/aqol3sijrxfvmnrafn91fkm7ithadtvvlbpl9zdrytcprc2h-rttisjfsvilrml.mp4

Earlier, well-known Ukrainian actress Natalka Denysenko spoke about a missile strike near her home. According to her, an enemy missile landed very close by; however, fortunately, neither the actress nor her family were harmed.

Ukrainian actress Natalka Denysenko, who goes by the surname Yaroshenko after her marriage, explained why she decided to stay in Ukraine during the full-scale war.

Read us on