An ancient road has been discovered in Jerusalem that Jesus may have taken to Golgotha — Daily Mail

During excavations on the grounds of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, archaeologists discovered a section of an ancient road that, according to one theory, Jesus Christ may have traveled along about 2,000 years ago on his way to the site of his crucifixion — Golgotha.

The Church of the Holy Sepulcher was built on the initiative of the Roman Emperor Constantine and consecrated in 335 CE, that is, 300 years after the death of Jesus, who is believed to have died around 33 CE. According to Christian doctrine, this church stands on the site where Jesus Christ was crucified, buried, and then resurrected.

During excavations, Italian archaeologists discovered a section of a wide, stone-paved road on the grounds of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, dating back to the 1st century CE. The preserved section of the road measures approximately 3 by 3.6 meters. It is believed that this road led uphill in a southwesterly direction, specifically to Golgotha, the site of Jesus’ crucifixion.

The road dates to the period preceding the large-scale reconstruction of Jerusalem by the Roman Emperor Hadrian in the 2nd century. This suggests that the road existed and was in use during Jesus’ lifetime.

Researchers are also considering the possibility that the road may have been used to transport building materials, but its design suggests that it would have been difficult for loaded carts to travel along it.

Francesca Romana Stasolla of Sapienza University of Rome, the head of the excavation, says that this is only a hypothesis for now, but there is a possibility that this road led to Golgotha—that is, to the site of public executions in Jerusalem, which was under Roman rule. According to the Bible, Jesus was crucified on Golgotha.

In ancient Rome, executions were public spectacles, so a road capable of accommodating large crowds would have led to the site where they took place.

Although ancient sources mention mass crucifixions in the vicinity of Jerusalem, archaeologists have not yet been able to pinpoint the exact location of the site for public executions.

Source: Daily Mail

As a reminder, scientists have determined when Jesus Christ was actually born.

Femi Aribisala linked Jesus to the Tree of Life — Premium Times Nigeria

The Bible Museum will display the Dead Sea Scrolls and ancient texts from the time of Jesus.

Read us on