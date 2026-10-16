Video: SadSvit and FIЇNKA released a '70s-style music video for "Bureviy" about the Carpathians and freedom

Singer SadSvit (Bogdan Rozvadovsky) and singer FIЇNKA (Iryna Vykhovanets) have released a collaborative song titled “Bureviy” in the retro-pop-funk style. This playful and expressive song is dedicated to love for the Carpathians and freedom, and the vibrant music video captures the atmosphere and aesthetic of the mountainous region.

The idea to record the song together came from 22-year-old Bohdan, who realized that Iryna’s vocals would fit perfectly with his music. The musicians from Ivano-Frankivsk are united by their love for the mountains, which is what they decided to sing about. The main idea behind the track is freedom and a life without limits.

“One fine, beautiful day, I received a message from SadSvit: ‘I have a really great song, and I think you’d be perfect to sing it with me. I listened to the demo and didn’t hesitate, because it was really cool—the sound is wonderful,” recalled FIЇNKA.

“I’m really glad this song was released because, in my opinion, it perfectly captures the general mood not only of our region but also, in general, of us as Ukrainians.

@fiinka_official TOMORROW SadSvit & FIЇNKA - Bureviy️ The premiere of the fall@SadSvit Be sure to watch the music video and listen on all music platforms ❤️ #fiinka ♬ original audio - FIЇNKA

We have beautiful mountains and beautiful highland meadows, which we really should be proud of and constantly talk about. I couldn’t imagine anyone else but Iryna Fiinka for this. I think we’ve created a wonderful collaboration,” Bogdan commented.

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