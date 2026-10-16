Photo: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance together after arriving in Britain

On October 15, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Nottingham, where their journey as a royal couple began nearly nine years ago. For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, this was their first official public appearance together since the family’s return to the United Kingdom.

The couple arrived in Nottingham at 10:35 a.m. local time.

About 100 people gathered to meet Harry and Meghan, greeting the couple with cheers.

On their way to the Community Recording Studio (CRS)—the recording studio the Duke and Duchess visited—they stopped to chat with the crowd and take photos together. Due to the crowd, it took about 15 minutes to reach the building. Meghan was presented with bouquets of flowers and a helium-filled balloon.

“It’s wonderful to be back here,” the Duchess of Sussex told one of the people present.

A special moment of the visit was a meeting with a woman who showed Meghan Markle a photograph taken during her previous visit to Nottingham with Prince Harry in 2017.

“That’s so touching,” replied the Duchess.

It was in November 2017 that Meghan first appeared in public with Harry in Nottingham as part of their relationship with the British royal family. Now, nearly nine years later, the couple has once again visited the city, which has become an important place in their shared history.

For her visit to Nottingham, Meghan Markle chose an outfit consisting entirely of pieces by British designers. The Duchess wore a burgundy coat and a brown turtleneck from the luxury brand Joseph.

The look was complemented by a burgundy skirt from The Fold London and brown shoes by Jennifer Chamandi.

Interestingly, during her previous visit to Nottingham in 2017, Meghan also wore a skirt by Joseph. Thus, her new outfit reflected a symbolic connection to her earlier appearance in the city.

According to a source cited by the media, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to devote more attention to their work and projects after returning to the United Kingdom.

Initially after their move, the couple focused on settling in, establishing a daily routine, and educating their children. Now that these matters are gradually being resolved, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have more opportunities to devote time to professional and charitable initiatives.

The return to Nottingham marked not only the couple’s first joint official appearance since arriving in the UK, but also an opportunity to reflect on the beginning of their story together nearly nine years ago.

This was reported by People magazine.

Prior to this, Meghan Markle’s best friend, Kelly Zayfen, offered a glimpse into the rather private life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the UK, where they moved in August.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance together since returning to the United Kingdom. The couple went to lunch at the cozy pub The Falkland Arms in the Cotswolds.

Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, was spotted at a private dinner at Claridge’s Hotel in London alongside Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate. A video of their meeting was posted online by patrons of the restaurant who were sitting nearby and secretly filmed the conversation between the Duchess of Sussex and the Pakistani human rights activist.

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