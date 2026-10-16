Sylvester Stallone will once again play a mobster in the fourth season of *King of Talsa*

Today, October 16, marks the premiere of the fourth season of the crime drama “The King of Talsa,” starring Sylvester Stallone. The Hollywood actor will once again portray a New York mobster on screen who seeks to build a new criminal empire.

In the new season, Stallone will serve not only as the series’ lead actor but also as an executive producer.

Plot of the fourth season of “The King of Talsa”

Release Date: October 16, 2026

October 16, 2026 Platform: Paramount+

Paramount+ Genre: crime drama, gangster thriller

crime drama, gangster thriller Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Vincent Piazza, Annabella Sciorra, Frank Grillo, Neil McDonough, Garrett Hedlund, Dana Delany, Gretchen Mol

The main character of the series “The King of Tulsa” is Dwight Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. After 25 years behind bars, the New York mobster finds himself in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After being ousted from the criminal underworld, Dwight assembles a team of people who previously had no ties to the mafia and gradually builds his own empire. Over time, his influence in Tulsa grows, but so does the number of people who want to stop Manfredi.

In the fourth season, the protagonist will strive to legalize his business and protect the people who have become his new family. But corrupt politicians and other figures will stand in his way, hindering his efforts to grow his business. The premiere will take place on October 16 on Paramount+.

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