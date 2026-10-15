Mattel has dedicated a collectible Barbie doll to Celine Dion

58-year-old Canadian singer Celine Dion received a special gift from Mattel—a collectible Barbie doll was released in her honor.

At that time, Celine Dion performed “My Heart Will Go On”—the theme song from the movie *Titanic*, which became one of the singer’s most famous hits.

The collectible doll recreates the artist’s look from the 1998 Academy Awards ceremony. She is dressed in a dark blue dress with long sleeves and a train. The look is complemented by a pendant inspired by the famous “Heart of the Ocean” from the movie *Titanic*.

The “Heart of the Ocean” is a fictional blue diamond that became one of the symbols of the love story between the characters Jack and Rose, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

The doll was released as part of the Barbie Signature collectible series. It is available in a limited edition exclusively on the Mattel Creations platform.

The singer admitted that it is a great honor for her to become part of the history of the iconic Barbie brand. According to Dion, she hopes the doll will inspire people to believe in themselves, boldly express their individuality, and never give up on their dreams.

“It’s a true honor for me to join the Barbie legacy with a doll inspired by one of the most important moments of my career,” the singer noted.

As a reminder, in September, Celine Dion kicked off a series of concerts at La Défense Arena in Paris. This marked her return to the stage after a long hiatus due to health issues.

The release of the collectible Barbie doll was yet another significant event for fans of the artist, whose song “My Heart Will Go On” has long been associated with the iconic film *Titanic*.

To create the doll, Mattel recreated the artist’s look from the 1998 Academy Awards ceremony, where she performed “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie “Titanic.”

In addition, Mattel will collaborate with OpenAI to develop AI-powered toys and games. The first AI-based product is expected to be released later this year.

In the U.S., due to the rapid rise in gas prices, people are increasingly looking for alternative ways to get around and save money. In particular, a 30-year-old Georgia resident began driving a Barbie toy car to reduce his fuel and travel costs.

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