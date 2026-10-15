Video: KOLA Unveils New Song About Pain, Change, and Hope

Ukrainian singer KOLA has released the song “You Hold Me” and its music video.

The song is about difficult times in life when a person loses their inner strength but finds the courage to move forward.

At the heart of the song are emotional turmoil, loneliness, and attempts to let go of the past. At the same time, the song reminds us that even in the hardest moments, it’s possible to find support and hope for a better future.

According to KOLA, this work became very personal to her. The singer admitted that she wrote it through tears, while dealing with inner pain and personal changes. She hopes the song will help listeners let go of what causes them pain.

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Source: KOLA

The husband of Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn spoke in detail for the first time about the tragedy their family endured. During childbirth, after which the couple lost their daughter, the artist’s life was also in danger.

A terrible tragedy struck the family of singer Iryna Fedyshyn.

Marichka Padalko stood up for Iryna Fedyshyn after the loss of her child.

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