Netflix Unveils First Trailer for Greta Gerwig's New 'Chronicles of Narnia' – The Guardian

The streaming service Netflix has released the first official trailer for the film adaptation of C. S. Lewis’s *The Magician’s Nephew*, directed by Greta Gerwig. The film recounts the events leading up to the main Narnia timeline, exploring the origins of the magical world and the journey through the Forest Between Worlds.

The trailer is set to the song “Stairway to Heaven” by the British rock band Led Zeppelin. Daniel Craig stars as the wizard Andrew Ketterley, Emma Mackey plays the future White Witch Jadis, and Meryl Streep provides the voice of the lion Aslan. The lead roles of the children, Digory and Polly, are played by young actors David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell.

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The film will begin its wide theatrical release on February 12, 2027, and run for eight weeks. After that, on April 2, 2027, the film will become available to stream on Netflix.

Source: The Guardian.

As a reminder, American director Greta Gerwig will direct at least two films based on C. S. Lewis’s *The Chronicles of Narnia* for Netflix.

HBO has released a trailer for the “Harry Potter” series and announced its premiere date.

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