China has unveiled its first specialized 15th Five-Year Plan for the protection and preservation of cultural heritage, covering 2026–2030. This was reported by ECNS following a press conference held on Tuesday.

Document objectives

According to the source, the plan is intended to promote the systematic preservation of China’s cultural heritage. One of its tasks is to strengthen management in this area by increasing the capacity and effectiveness of protection measures.

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A government representative announced the document during a press conference at the State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China. According to the representative, the plan provides for a comprehensive approach to cultural heritage protection.

Legal regulation and inventory

Such an approach should be based on laws and regulations, as well as surveys and inventories of cultural heritage resources. The document also provides for initiatives to preserve and promote China’s traditional culture.

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