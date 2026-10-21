Saudi Arabia will be the guest of honor at the International Book Fair in Algeria in 2026. The event will take place from October 28 to November 7 at the Exhibition Palace in the Pins Maritimes district of the Algerian capital.

The kingdom's participation is intended to strengthen cultural exchange between Saudi Arabia and Algeria, Asharq Al-Awsat reports. The publication notes that the selection of Saudi Arabia as the guest of honor reflects the close relations between the two countries and the development of the kingdom's cultural sector.

Delegation program

Saudi Arabia's participation will be coordinated by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission. It will organize a cultural program featuring seminars, panel discussions and poetry evenings with intellectuals, writers and industry specialists.

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The program will also showcase the country's literary environment and creative processes in various cultural fields. Government bodies, institutions and cultural organizations of Saudi Arabia will take part in the fair.

Pavilion exhibition

The Saudi pavilion will feature folk crafts, traditional clothing and musical instruments. An exhibition of manuscripts and archaeological replicas is also planned.

Visitors will see Saudi performing arts performances and Saudi films. The pavilion will also present cultural achievements linked to the Saudi Vision 2030 program, which envisages the development of culture as a component of quality of life and a means of cultural exchange between peoples.

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