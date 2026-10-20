Victoria Bulitko, Yana Glushchenko, and other cast members of the Diesel Show paid tribute to Marina Poplavskaya

October 20 marks eight years since the car accident involving the cast of the “Diesel Show,” in which actress Marina Poplavskaya lost her life. Her colleagues shared archival footage, fond memories, and emotional tributes, honoring the memory of the actress, whom the cast still misses.

“Diesel Show” actress Viktoria Bulitko shared a video from her personal archive, which she recorded in September 2018. In the footage, she is seen with Marina Poplavskaya in the dressing room between performances.

“Moments with you stay in my memory forever, and some even remain on my phone. Archival video. September 2018,” Bulitko captioned the clip.

In a separate post, the actress dedicated touching words to her colleague, admitting that even eight years later, the pain of her loss has not subsided.

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“It’s been not one year, not two, but eight… And the pain is still the same… Marianna Frantsivna… You were more than just a friend to me—you were and always will be someone who could warm my heart with a single glance, offer advice, and make me laugh even in the hardest moments. I remember your sincerity, your femininity, your energy. You were always supportive, always found the right words to heal. And that is what remains with us—a light that never fades. I miss you, but at the same time, I am grateful that I had the good fortune to be by your side. You will forever remain in our memories, in our hearts, and on our stage,” noted Viktoria Bulitko.

Another cast member of the “Diesel Show,” Yana Glushchenko, also shared a tribute to Marina Poplavskaya. She posted an Instagram Story featuring Yiruma’s song “Kiss the Rain,” which the late artist loved very much.

“Eight years without Marinochka… You loved this melody so much… I love you, Lyalunya,” Glushchenko wrote.

Other actors from “Diesel Studio” also remembered Marina Poplavskaya by posting a joint message and video in her honor. The troupe members described the actress as the heart and soul of their team and admitted that time has not healed the pain of her loss.

“A light that never fades. The heart of ‘Diesel Studio’ beats in memory of our Marina Poplavskaya. There is a pain that time cannot heal. There is a void that nothing and no one can fill. So many years have passed, yet it feels as if that laughter—the most familiar in the world—echoed just yesterday… Today is the day when the heart of each of us at “Diesel Studio” tightens with searing pain, and tears well up in our eyes once again. A day to remember our one-of-a-kind, our irreplaceable Marina Poplavskaya. Marishka, Marinochka, our Queen… How we miss you! We miss your strong, warm hugs before going on stage. Your wise, motherly gaze, with which you knew how to calm us even on the stormiest of days. Your immense, unique talent, which made millions of people hold their breath and then burst into heartfelt laughter,” the post reads.

The actors emphasized that Marina Poplavska was much more to them than just a colleague or an actress. She supported the team, shared her energy, and taught them to cherish life.

“You weren’t just a colleague or an actress—you were the soul of our ‘Diesel’ family, its conscience, warmth, and guardian! You gave the audience everything down to the very last drop: your energy, your talent, and your big, kind heart. You taught us to be authentic, to love life, and to cherish every moment. And today, as we remember you, we’re not just sad—we’re crying because we realize what a huge part of our soul you took with you,” the actors said.

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Eight years after Marina Poplavskaya’s death, her colleagues continue to honor her memory, recalling her talent, sincerity, kindness, and special place in the “Diesel Show” family.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with representatives of the Israeli and German governments, paid tribute to the victims of the mass shootings at Babyn Yar. The ceremony took place near the “Menorah” memorial in Kyiv to mark the 85th anniversary of the tragedy. Zelenskyy emphasized that a shared memory of the crimes of the past is particularly important during Russia’s current war against Ukraine.

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