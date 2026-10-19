Ukraine’s representative at the 2026 Junior Eurovision Song Contest, 11-year-old Erika Kolesnichenko from Bila Tserkva, held her first on-stage rehearsal in Ta’Qali, Malta. At the contest, the singer will perform the song “Not a Lullaby” as the eleventh act.

In September, she won the national selection, taking first place based on the combined votes of the audience and the jury. The concept for the stage performance was developed by directors Lesya Podolyanko and Illia Osyadlyi. The production features the artist’s transformation during the performance, while the ballet dancers will serve as “living scenery” in full-body costumes that conceal their faces. The performance costume was created by designer Oleksandr Grekov.

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Source: Junior Eurovision.

Ukraine will be represented at the 2026 Junior Eurovision Song Contest by 11-year-old Erika Kolesnichenko from Bila Tserkva. The young singer won the national selection and will perform at the contest in Malta on October 24.

The Czech Republic will not participate in the “Eurovision 2027” international song contest. Czech television will also not broadcast the music show. The Czech broadcaster explained the reasons behind its decision to withdraw from the contest.

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