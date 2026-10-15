Solomiya Vitvitskaya received her son's birth certificate after a delay

Ukrainian TV host Solomiya Vitvitskaya reported that her newborn son, Ustym, has finally received his first official document.

According to the host, it took more than two weeks to process the birth certificate due to disruptions at data centers following Russian attacks.

Vitvitskaya also shared a photo of the document, which lists the boy’s full name as Ustym Oleksiyovych Sytaylo.

Source: Solomiya Vitvitskaya’s Instagram

The husband of Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn spoke in detail for the first time about the tragedy their family endured. During childbirth, after which the couple lost their daughter, the singer’s life was also in danger.

A terrible tragedy struck the family of singer Iryna Fedyshyn.

Marichka Padalko stood up for Iryna Fedyshyn after the loss of her child.

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