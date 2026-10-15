Blondie have announced a new album, High Noon, set for release on February 26. It will be the band’s first album of new music in nine years. The first single from the record, Spectral Eyes, has already been released, Rolling Stone reports.

Clem Burke’s final recording

High Noon became the final recording of Blondie co-founder and drummer Clem Burke. The musician died in April 2025 at the age of 70. Rolling Stone notes that Burke was a key figure in Blondie’s hits and the band’s energetic live performances.

Vocalist Debbie Harry called the new work a classic Blondie album that combines the band’s influences and different eras in a new sound. According to her, the album’s music is connected to the present day and to who the band members are now.

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Co-writers and tracks

The band described High Noon as a combination of different sounds, ideas and co-writers, in which rock and roll and punk sit alongside dance music and Latin American rhythms. Johnny Marr, Glen Matlock, Zach Condon of Beirut, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius, and other musicians contributed to the album. Marr wrote Spectral Eyes and also performed the guitar part on the track.

Sessions for the Blondie album began in 2022, and recording took place in New York with producer John Congleton, who had previously worked with the band on the 2017 album Pollinator. David Wrench later joined for additional production and mixing.

High Noon includes 13 tracks, including Heartbreak Kid, written by guitarist Chris Stein; Sleepwalking by Glen Matlock; and Man Who Had No Face, created by Stein and Harry. Blondie also returned to Little Metal Drummer, a composition that the band’s co-founder and keyboardist Jimmy Destri initially recorded for his solo debut album Heart On A Wall. Harry and Burke took part in the 1981 version.

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