The star of *Catch Kaidash* will become the new *Bachelorette*

The lead actress of the new season of the romantic reality show *The Bachelorette* will be Ukrainian actress Antonina Khizhnyak, known for her role in the TV series *Catching Kaidash*. The season premiere is scheduled for 2027. The actress admitted that her greatest love is her son, but now she is ready to open her heart to a new relationship.

The Ukrainian romantic show “The Bachelorette” is returning to the small screen. The show’s creators have already announced the name of the new season’s lead. It is actress Antonina Khizhnyak, whom viewers know well for her role as Motria in the series “Catching Kaidash.” The new season is set to premiere in 2027.

The show’s creators explained their choice by citing the actress’s charisma, sincerity, and strong character. They also noted that her character, Motria, became one of the most memorable characters in Ukrainian television, and viewers still quote her lines to this day. “One of the most memorable Ukrainian actresses and the embodiment of a true Ukrainian spirit. Viewers have dissected her portrayal of Motria from *Catch Kaidash* into quotable lines. Quick-witted, generous with her laughter, and tender with those she truly loves,” the TV channel’s post reads. According to the project team, Khizhnyak knows what she wants from life and has no intention of settling for less when it comes to love.

Antonina Khizhnyak Is Ready for a New Relationship

The actress herself also commented on her participation in the project. She said that her son remains the main purpose of her life and her greatest love. At the same time, Khizhnyak is now ready to try building a new relationship. According to the actress, she wants to be honest with herself and the viewers on the show. Khizhnyak does not plan to create a fake persona or display emotions just for the cameras.

This is especially important for a romantic reality show, as the participants will have to get to know the heroine in unusual circumstances, speak openly about their feelings, and gradually build a relationship. Whether the actress will find someone with whom she’ll want to continue her story beyond the show will become clear during the season. So far, the show’s creators have not revealed any details about the contestants who will be vying for Khizhnyak’s attention, nor have they announced an exact premiere date.

What is known about the actress’s personal life

Antonina Khizhnyak has already had experience with serious relationships. She was previously married to actor Andriy Yakushev. In 2017, the couple had a son, Maksym. However, in late 2019, the couple decided to divorce. According to available information, they managed to remain on friendly terms after the breakup.

Later in her life, the actress began a relationship with actor Oleksandr Bodnar. The couple was together for about three and a half years. In the fall of 2023, they broke up. According to reports about their personal life, Khizhnyak made the decision to end the relationship because the couple had different visions for their future. Now the actress is ready for a new chapter. Participating in *The Bachelorette* will give her the opportunity to meet men who are also looking for serious relationships and to figure out with whom she might share similar views on family and life together.

When Will the New Season of “The Bachelorette” Air?

The new season of the romantic reality show is scheduled for 2027. The STB TV channel has already introduced the lead character, but has not yet announced details about the season’s format, the contestants, or the premiere date.

Antonina Khizhnyak became known to a wide audience thanks to her roles in Ukrainian films and TV series, and her portrayal of Motria in *Catching Kaidash* made her a familiar face among viewers. Now the actress will appear before the audience in a different role—not as a character in a script, but as a woman searching for love. Viewers will find out whether her participation in the project will help her meet someone with whom she wants to build a future once the new season premieres. This was announced on the STB TV channel’s official Instagram page.

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