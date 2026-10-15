Rockstar releases 90-second GTA VI trailer — The Verge

Rockstar Games has released a new 90-second launch trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. The video showcases the atmosphere of Vice City with a Miami-inspired aesthetic and also features a new track by electronic duo Justice, which is creating music for the game. As The Verge reports, the trailer was filmed entirely on PlayStation 5.

Jason and Lucia’s story

Along with the video, Rockstar released a brief plot description. The main characters, Jason and Lucia, know that circumstances are not in their favor. After a failed easy heist, they find themselves at the center of a criminal conspiracy spanning the state of Leonida. To get out alive, the heroes have to rely on each other more than ever before.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Release in November

In August, Rockstar also presented an expanded overview of GTA VI, showcasing the game’s cinematic presentation. At the same time, leaks continue to spread online, revealing certain sensitive elements of the upcoming game.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to be released on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox. The release will come 13 years after the previous installment in the Grand Theft Auto series.

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