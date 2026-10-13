Ukrainian movie theaters are on the verge of closing due to losses

Ukrainian movie theaters are facing a crisis: attendance has fallen to 10–15% of pre-war levels, and most chains are operating at a loss and accumulating debt. If the situation does not change, some theaters may close in just a few months.

This was stated by Natalia Baydan, head of the Ukrainian Cinema Union and CEO of the “Planeta Kino” chain.

According to her, since the start of the full-scale war, attendance at “Planeta Kino” has dropped by 60–70%, and the ongoing air raid alerts have caused a further decline. Cinemas are unable to cover their basic expenses for salaries, rent, and utilities.

The situation is most dire in large cities. In September, due to air raid alerts, approximately 90% of screenings were canceled in Kharkiv, 80% in Dnipro, and 60% in Kyiv. In Lviv and other western regions, losses amounted to about 30%.

Industry representatives warn that movie theaters may soon begin to go bankrupt and close. Venues in small cities are particularly vulnerable, as their ability to offset losses is limited.

Source: Ukrainian Cinema Theaters Union (UCSC)

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