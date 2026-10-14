Hollywood actor Michael Douglas spoke about an unusual way he made money during his college years.

According to him, he transported marijuana between the West and East Coasts of the U.S. using suitcases he had received as a gift from his father.

The actor shared this story during an appearance on the show *Real Time with Bill Maher*, where he promoted his memoir, *One Helluva Ride*. Douglas recalled that on his 21st birthday, his father gave him a check for $10,000 and told him to support himself.

The actor explained that each of the two leather suitcases held about 22 kilograms of marijuana. He transported the drugs between different regions of the U.S., profiting from the price difference. According to him, this was happening even before the advent of drug-sniffing dogs.

Douglas also commented on the criticism of so-called “nepo babies”—the children of celebrities who are accused of using their parents’ connections to build their careers. The actor said he doesn’t understand why this causes so much outrage in show business, since in other fields, parents also strive to pass the family business on to their children.

Source: Variety

On September 30, singer Iryna Fedyshyn, who was eight months pregnant, revealed the gender of her unborn child.

Pregnant Iryna Fedyshyn showed how her family harvests potatoes in her mother’s garden.

Iryna Fedyshyn announced her third pregnancy.

Read us on