Marichka Padalko spoke out in defense of Iryna Fedyshyn after she lost her child

Ukrainian TV host Marichka Padalko expressed her support for singer Iryna Fedyshyn, who lost her unborn daughter at 35 weeks of pregnancy. After the tragic news broke, comments appeared on social media accusing the artist of speaking openly about her pregnancy and revealing the baby’s gender.

Padalko was outraged by such remarks and called them medieval superstitions.

The TV host also recalled her own experience with motherhood and explained why a woman should not be blamed for a tragedy simply because she chose to share the joy of expecting a child.

After Iryna Fedyshyn announced the loss of her child, some users began commenting on her Instagram posts, saying that “happiness loves silence” and that she shouldn’t have spoken publicly about her pregnancy.

Marichka Padalko did not remain silent on the matter and spoke out against the accusations directed at the singer.

“Happiness loves silence,” “Why did she have to show off her pregnancy?” Ukrainian social media plunged into the Middle Ages after the tragic news that Iryna Fedyshyn lost her baby at 35 weeks of pregnancy and, judging by her husband’s post, nearly died herself.

“When you write comments like this to a woman who has lost a child, you’re essentially blaming her, as if to say, ‘It’s your own fault.’ This is some kind of medieval superstition, citing ‘our grandmothers’ and ‘our mothers,’ which turns grief into punishment for joy. I believe that a woman has the right to rejoice in her pregnancy and share her happiness,” Padalko stated.

Marichka Padalko, a mother of three, said that even before the advent of social media, she faced criticism for buying baby clothes in advance.

“I gave birth to my children before social media existed, but even then I faced criticism for buying baby clothes in advance. I had a simple question for such people: do they prepare a birthday gift for their husband in advance, or do they wait until the actual birthday to make the purchase? You can imagine the answer. Back then, long before the war, I argued that he—especially if he’s a driver—risks far more every day than a child in the womb.

We want to believe that if we behave “properly,” nothing terrible will happen. But that’s not the case. Tragedies don’t happen because of photos on social media. They happen even without them… I just want to express my deepest condolences to Iryna and her family and wish them the strength to get through this,” the TV host wrote.

Padalko emphasized that publicizing a pregnancy is not the cause of the tragedy, and that accusations directed at a woman who is grieving only intensify her pain.

Earlier, Kateryna Ostapchuk—the pregnant wife of TV host Volodymyr Ostapchuk—spoke out in defense of Iryna Fedyshyn. She reacted sharply to comments from people who linked the loss of the child to the fact that the singer had openly talked about her pregnancy.

“People who write that someone lost a child because she announced her pregnancy too early or constantly posted photos of her baby bump are crazy,” Ostapchuk’s wife stated.

Kateryna also explained why she considers such accusations unfounded.

“If your theory made any sense, then everyone who does the same thing would lose their children, and there would be no losses among those who didn’t post about their pregnancy online. How can anyone even write something like that to a person in mourning?!” Katya exclaimed indignantly.

Ostapchuk herself has also faced criticism on social media for posting photos showing her bare pregnant belly.

Marichka Padalko and Kateryna Ostapchuk urged people not to blame women for losing a child because they made their pregnancy public. They emphasized the importance of compassion and support for people experiencing personal tragedy.

The family of Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn lost their daughter, whose birth the family had been eagerly awaiting.

On September 30, singer Iryna Fedyshyn, who was eight months pregnant, revealed the gender of her unborn child.

Pregnant Iryna Fedyshyn showed how her family was harvesting potatoes in her mother’s garden.

Iryna Fedyshyn announced her third pregnancy.

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