40-year-old Ukrainian singer Zlata Ognevich shared on her Stories a way to restore her strength and health after yet another sleepless night caused by Russian ballistic missile strikes.

The singer posted footage from a Japanese-made hyperbaric chamber, noting that she uses this device for sleep and relaxation. According to Ognevich, the supply of pressurized oxygen triggers detoxification processes in the body, rejuvenates, heals, and saturates cells with oxygen—a practice that is particularly popular among athletes. “I’m sharing another secret on how to keep my health within normal limits… I’m flying into the stratosphere for my health!” the artist noted.

Source: Zlata Ognevich’s Instagram page.

Earlier, Ukrainian singer Zlata Ognevich commented on rumors of conflicts with Tina Karol.

Zlata Ognevich and Taras Topolia, the frontman of the band “Antytila,” were awarded the title of Honored Artist of Ukraine on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Independence. Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the corresponding decree on August 21, also honoring other figures in Ukrainian culture.

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