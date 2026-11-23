Maria Danilova, 19, the granddaughter of former National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, passed the blind auditions on the 14th season of the singing competition “The Voice of the Country.” She explained that she decided to audition for the show to prove her independence and overcome the prejudice associated with her famous last name, which, she said, had only brought her online harassment and devalued her years of hard work.

On stage, Maria performed the song “Something Different” by the band ADAM, causing the chairs of two coaches—Natalia Mogilevskaya and Artem Pivovarov—to turn around at once. The performance brought tears to Mogilevska’s eyes and earned a standing ovation from the audience in the hall. Afterward, Pivovarov—for the first time this season—declined to compete for the contestant, noting her special chemistry with his colleague; as a result, Maria chose Natalia Mogilevska’s team.

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Source: “1+1” TV channel.

17-year-old Anna Klymenko, the daughter of the winner of the seventh season of “The Voice of the Country” and Ukrainian Orthodox Church priest Oleksandr Klymenko, took part in the 14th season of the show. The girl’s performance impressed the judges so much that all four coaches turned around for her.

Olena Svitlytska responded to criticism of her performance on “The Voice of the Country.”

"The Voice of the Country" Season 14 announced its fourth coach.

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