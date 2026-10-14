We are organizing an event that brings together successful entrepreneurs, celebrates the achievements of Ukrainian business, and opens up new opportunities for growth.

What can guests expect?

▫️ A panel discussion with Ihor Zabolotny, Lyudmyla Kalabukha, Olga Yoltukhovska, and Hennadiy Sorochynskyi—practical experience, new ideas, and perspectives on business development.

▫️ A gala awards ceremony honoring Ukraine’s top companies—recognizing their results, professionalism, and contribution to the development of the Ukrainian economy.

▫️ Networking with company owners and executives, where new connections, partnerships, and opportunities for collaboration are forged.

▫️ A gala banquet among entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and like-minded individuals.

▫️ Media coverage: Forbes, TSN, LIGA.net, UA News, ICTV, Channel 24, and UNIAN.

▫️ The evening’s host is Uncle Zhora, and the band TVORCHI will create a special atmosphere with their performance.

Event partners: NIO, the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs, Oksana Loyanych, Angels of the Trinity, Rokit, Channel 33, Diya.Business, Hetman, Trajectory 3, Big Mama, Procare, Board, taptap, UA.News, Autoradio 107.4 FM.

Perhaps this is where you’ll find new partners, ideas for growth, or become the next winners of the Ukrainian Business Award

Regent Hill Event Hall, Kyiv

, November 20,

2026. Starts at 2:00

p.m. Seating is limited. To join the event, please send us a private message.

See you at the Ukrainian Business Award 2026!

Read us on