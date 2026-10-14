Ukrainian comedian Oleksandr Venya Venedchuk has died

On the evening of October 13, news broke of the death of 32-year-old Ukrainian comedian Oleksandr Veni Venedchuk—a former member of the “Veterans of the Space Forces” comedy troupe. His fans, colleagues, and prominent Ukrainians reacted to the tragic news by sharing memories of the artist and expressing their condolences to his family and loved ones.

Members of the troupe did not disclose details of the circumstances surrounding his death, but promised to announce the location and time of the memorial service for their colleague as soon as the relevant information becomes available.

In January 2025, the artist suffered a brain hemorrhage, accompanied by loss of consciousness and severe seizures. He underwent emergency neurosurgery at that time.

In September 2025, Venedchuk underwent another surgical procedure, during which a titanium plate was implanted in his skull. In December of that same year, the comedian left the “Veterans of the Space Forces” team.

In June 2026, Oleksandr shared some happy news—he had married his beloved Karina, with whom he had been in a relationship for over six years.

Among the first to report the tragic news were Oleksandr’s former teammates from the “Space Forces Veterans” team—Artem Damnitsky and Vladislav Kuran.

Damnitsky posted photos of himself with his friend on Threads and wrote:

“You went into space too soon… That wasn’t part of the plan. Thank you for everything, and I’m sorry if I’ve done anything wrong.”

Comedian Vasyl Baidak admitted he was shocked by the news and expressed his condolences to Alexander’s family and loved ones.

TV host Fima Konstantinovsky also reacted emotionally to his colleague’s death:

“I don’t know how to believe this. I’m just crying and can’t stop.”

Comedian Yuriy Tkach dedicated these words of remembrance to Venedchuk:

“It’s impossible to believe! It’s impossible to accept… Talented, sincere, incredibly bright… You brought laughter to people, and today there are so many tears and so much pain… I love you, my friend… You’ll always be in our hearts.”

Condolences to Oleksandr’s loved ones were also expressed by members of the “Lions in a Jeep” team, Andriy Luzan and Mykola Zyryanov; actor and comedian Volodymyr Shumko; blogger Dasha Kubik; stand-up comedian Valeria Mandzyuk, rapper Otoy, and DJ Korolova.

Ukrainian chef and restaurateur Yevhen Klopotenko wrote that he will never forget Venedchuk. Dasha Astafieva admitted that she cannot believe the tragic news.

TV host Lesya Nikityuk recalled how she participated in the filming of the show “Veterans of the Space Forces” alongside Venya. She expressed her hope that he is “in a better world.”

Actress Olena Kravets also reacted to the comedian’s death:

“Venia… I don’t want to believe it. It hurts so much.”

TV host Masha Yefrosinina called Oleksandr one of the most talented people she’d ever had the good fortune to work with.

“You had so many plans for this life… It’s an endless, chronic pain. Rest in peace, Venya,” she wrote.

Later, Yefrosinina posted a video in which she shared her thoughts on the injustice of life and the deaths of talented people.

“Every time over the years when a good, bright, talented person dies, when children die, unborn children die, I keep wondering, why is that? Meanwhile, some completely insane old man lives on and spreads evil like a bacterium. And it transforms people all over the world; they turn into werewolves… It’s a rhetorical question, but I can’t help but think about it. My condolences to everyone who has lost loved ones,” said the TV host.

The death of Oleksandr Venedchuk was a heavy loss for his colleagues and fans. Ukrainian celebrities remember the comedian as a talented person who brought laughter to people, and they express their support for his family and friends.

The news of Oleksandr Venedchuk’s death was reported on the Telegram channel of the “Veterans of the Space Forces” team.

On September 9, 2026, at the age of 75, Ukrainian-Slovak theater director, set designer, educator, and playwright Valentin Kozmenko-Delinde passed away.

Mykhailo Didyshyn of Kosmach has passed away—a renowned local historian, researcher of Oleksa Dovbush and the Opryshky movement, and an expert on Carpathian folklore.

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