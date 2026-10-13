Kamalia shocked everyone with the price of her most expensive dress

Ukrainian singer Kamaliya talked about the cost of items in her wardrobe, revealing the prices of her most expensive and least expensive outfits.

According to the artist, her cheapest dress costs about $1,000, while the price of her most expensive concert or evening outfit reaches $400,000. At the same time, the singer clarified that she was referring exclusively to dresses, not jewelry or other wardrobe items.

Source: Pavlo Shylko’s interview with Kamaliya.

Kamalia spoke about her disputes with Mohammad Zahur following their divorce.

Ukrainian singer Kamaliya showed the aftermath of the Russian strike on a business center in Kyiv, which is owned by her and her ex-husband, Mohammad Zahur. The building was damaged during the Russian attack on July 6.

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