Kozlovsky explained how he prepared for possible blackouts this winter

Ukrainian singer Vitaliy Kozlovsky said he had purchased supplies for his home in case of power outages caused by Russian shelling.

The artist has a charging station, candles, and lamps. At the same time, he admitted that it’s impossible to be fully prepared for winter under the current circumstances.

“But no one is really ready for winter right now. We’re in a state of waiting and will see how things play out. I’m trying to stay positive, but we’ll see,” the singer noted.

Kozlovsky added that, in addition to practical items, Ukrainians will need something else important this winter.

“There’s a charging station, candles, light bulbs. And there’s love, too—that’s important,” he said.

Source: Vlik

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