Singer and war veteran DAVYD has released his debut original song, “Fall Asleep,” along with a music video for it. The video tells the story of a couple in love who were separated by the war.

The lead roles were played by actor and veteran Serhiy Zhuravlev, known for the film “Killhouse,” and Alina Zozulia, winner of the “Mrs. Ukraine 2026” title. In the story, the man leaves for the front lines, after which his beloved continues to feel his presence in places connected to their shared memories.

Members of the military participated in the creation of the music video. It was directed by veteran Vadym Kodachigov, call sign FAUST, founder of Faust Production, and the videographer is currently serving in the military.

For DAVYD, whose real name is David Maskisa, “Fall Asleep” was his first original solo composition.

As a reminder, Masha, the eldest daughter of Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, who has been living in the U.S. since 2025, moved into a new apartment with her husband, Eden Passarelli.

Another tragedy has struck the family of singer Olia Polyakova. Following a car accident in which her eldest daughter, Maria, was injured, and a Russian “suicide bomber” striking the train on which the artist was traveling with her younger daughter, Alisa, the family lost their beloved pet—a Spitz named Mimi.

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