Paul McCartney inspired artists to help children in Ukraine and other countries

More than 60 artists created works for a charity auction in London, inspired by a line from a Paul McCartney song. The proceeds will go toward helping children affected by the wars in Ukraine, Sudan, and the Gaza Strip.

The artists used a line from the song “Band on the Run,” released by the band Wings in 1973, as the inspiration for their works. Among the project’s participants are Jenive Figgis, Alvaro Barrington, Joshua Donkor, and other artists.

The works will be presented as part of the annual “Sound and Image” exhibition and auction, organized by the charity War Child UK and the art initiative AOAP Projects. The exhibition will take place at London’s Iconic Images Gallery from November 6 to 8, and the online auction will run from October 27 to November 12.

For over 30 years, War Child has been helping children affected by armed conflict. The organization provides them with food, safe shelter, education, and psychological support. In 2025, nearly 95,000 people in Ukraine received assistance.

Paul McCartney has supported the organization since 1995, when he joined in recording a charity cover of The Beatles’ song “Come Together” to help children affected by the war in Bosnia.

Source: The Art Newspaper

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