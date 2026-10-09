"MasterChef" contestant Chernyavsky hasn't responded to messages for two months

Karina Ryabtseva, a contestant on “MasterChef-17,” said she hasn’t heard back from Vyacheslav Chernyavsky for two months. After that, viewers began to worry about the man, who had returned to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another contestant on the show, Valeria Smishko, assured everyone that he is doing well and explained that she has been in touch with his family.

Karina Ryabtseva, a contestant on the cooking show “MasterChef-17,” said she hasn’t been able to get a response from her colleague Vyacheslav Chernyavsky for two months. She wrote about this on Instagram and shared their messages. Her messages have gone unanswered. According to Karina, her followers constantly ask her about Vyacheslav. People want to know how he’s doing and if everything is okay with him. However, Ryabtseva admitted that she has no news to share. “For two months now, our correspondence has looked like a monologue I’m having with myself,” the show’s participant wrote.

Her post caught the attention of viewers, who began to worry about Chernyavsky. After all, following his participation in the show, he returned to duty in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so the prolonged lack of responses raised questions.

What Chernyavsky’s Colleagues Are Saying

Amid the discussion on Threads, a viewer posted a message expressing concern about Vyacheslav’s situation. Another “MasterChef-17” contestant, Valeria Smishko, replied to her. She briefly assured everyone that the soldier was doing well. “He’s doing fine,” Valeria wrote.

Users began asking where she got this information. In response, Smishko explained that she is in contact with Vyacheslav’s family and gets updates from them. At the same time, Valeria was unable to explain why Karina Ryabtseva has not received any replies to her messages for two months.

What is known about the situation now

It is currently known that Karina Ryabtseva has not received any replies from Chernyavsky in their correspondence, while Valeria Smishko claims that he is doing fine. According to her, she is in touch with the soldier’s family. However, these statements do not provide a complete picture of the situation. Ryabtseva did not explain why Vyacheslav stopped responding, and Smishko did not specify when she last received news about him from his family.

It is also important to distinguish between a lack of response to personal messages and an official confirmation of being missing in action. A lack of response in correspondence does not, in and of itself, mean that a person has gone missing. So for now, his colleagues on “MasterChef” are sharing different details about how they’re getting information about Vyacheslav. Karina mentions a prolonged lack of responses, while Valeria assures that the soldier is doing well, citing communication with his family. His “MasterChef” colleague Karina Ryabtseva shared this on Instagram.

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